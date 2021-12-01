SC Lottery
Discovery of live ammo puts 2 Dorchester Co. schools on lockdown

Two Dorchester County School District 2 schools went under a hard lockdown Wednesday morning...
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 9:33 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Two Dorchester County School District 2 schools went under a hard lockdown Wednesday morning after the discovery of live ammunition, Summerville Police say.

Summerville High School and Gregg Middle School were placed on lockdown before 8 a.m., Summerville Police Lt. Chris Hirsch said.

Hirsch said two live rounds of ammunition were discovered at Gregg Middle School. School administrators are checking classrooms and officers and Summerville Police are walking with administration for safety, he said.

All students and staff are safe, Hirsch said.

There was no word on how long the lockdown was expected to continue.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

