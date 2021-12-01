SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Warm welcome to December!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
Live 5 First Alert Weather(Live 5)
By Joey Sovine
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 9:27 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Welcome to December! After 9 straight days of below average temperatures, warmer weather begins to move in today! Under a partly cloudy sky, highs will reach the mid to upper 60s this afternoon. A weak disturbance will bring a few clouds today but will move offshore tonight allowing for a clear sky to return. With all sunshine on Thursday temperatures will climb above 70 degrees. Low 70s are expected on Thursday with mid 70s Friday, Saturday and Sunday. A weak cold front may cool things down a bit by Tuesday of next week. No rain is expected over the next 7 days!

TODAY: Partly Cloudy. High 68.

THURSDAY: Sunny Sky. High 72.

FRIDAY: Sunny Sky. High 75.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 76.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 73.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Charleston County Aviation Authority arrested 18-year-old Amari Damya Ancrum of North...
Report: TSA agents find stolen gun in Charleston airport employee’s bag
The crash happened on Monday at 12:50 p.m. near the intersection of Cane Slash Road and...
Coroner identifies motorcyclist killed in crash on Johns Island
Officials with the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office said federal Judge Terry A. Doughty...
Federal judge blocks healthcare worker vaccine mandate
Oxford High School in Oxford Township, Michigan was placed on lockdown after reports of a...
Authorities: Student kills 3, wounds 8 at Michigan school
Joshua Pressley is charged with kidnapping and second-degree domestic violence, investigators...
Man charged with kidnapping in Berkeley County

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Your Wednesday forecast
Live 5 First Alert Weather
Warming trend continues with more sunshine!
VIDEO: Tuesday evening weather forecast
VIDEO: Tuesday evening weather forecast
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Your Tuesday forecast