Warm welcome to December!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Welcome to December! After 9 straight days of below average temperatures, warmer weather begins to move in today! Under a partly cloudy sky, highs will reach the mid to upper 60s this afternoon. A weak disturbance will bring a few clouds today but will move offshore tonight allowing for a clear sky to return. With all sunshine on Thursday temperatures will climb above 70 degrees. Low 70s are expected on Thursday with mid 70s Friday, Saturday and Sunday. A weak cold front may cool things down a bit by Tuesday of next week. No rain is expected over the next 7 days!

TODAY: Partly Cloudy. High 68.

THURSDAY: Sunny Sky. High 72.

FRIDAY: Sunny Sky. High 75.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 76.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 73.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.