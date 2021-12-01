SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Working Wednesdays: Palmetto Goodwill contract jobs pay $15 starting in January

But not only does Palmetto Goodwill help people with disabilities, it is a federal contractor...
But not only does Palmetto Goodwill help people with disabilities, it is a federal contractor that hires people of all skills and abilities. And beginning January 2022, all federal contract employees will earn a starting pay of $15 per hour.(Palmetto Goodwill)
By Ann McGill
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 12:38 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Palmetto Goodwill is ready to begin the new year with lots of job opportunities. The mission of the organization is to help people live their full potential through the dignity and power of work. It achieves this goal by providing job training and employment services throughout 18 counties in lower South Carolina.

But not only does Palmetto Goodwill help people with disabilities, it is a federal contractor that hires people of all skills and abilities. And beginning January 2022, all federal contract employees will earn a starting pay of $15 per hour.

Current openings at Palmetto Goodwill include cooks, lead cooks, grounds workers, and supervisors. Click the link to apply.

Watch “Working Wednesdays” live at 1 p.m. every Wednesday on Live5+, the streaming app, available for free on Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV. After the live event is over, you can also find the recording and stream earlier editions of “Working Wednesdays” for free anytime on Live5+!

Ann McGill will talk with representatives from the companies to get in depth information about the types of services and products they provide, as well as training, benefits and other information to help you decide if it’s a company you might want to work for.

Once the livestream is finished, it will be shared right here at Live5News.com and on Live 5 Facebook.

If your business would like to share job information through this format, send an email to amcgill@live5news.com and be sure to put ‘Working Wednesdays’ in the subject line. Also share current job openings by sending information to this email address.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Summerville Police and Dorchester County School District 2 confirmed that both Gregg Middle...
‘No credible threat’ found after ammo discovered at Dorchester Co. school
The Charleston County Aviation Authority arrested 18-year-old Amari Damya Ancrum of North...
Report: TSA agents find stolen gun in Charleston airport employee’s bag
The crash happened on Monday at 12:50 p.m. near the intersection of Cane Slash Road and...
Coroner identifies motorcyclist killed in crash on Johns Island
Officials with the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office said federal Judge Terry A. Doughty...
Federal judge blocks healthcare worker vaccine mandate
Oxford High School in Oxford Township, Michigan was placed on lockdown after reports of a...
Authorities: Student kills 3, wounds 8 at Michigan school

Latest News

Pro-choice advocates rally in Smith Park in Jackson
The Charleston Police Department has arrested a 68-year-old man in connection to a fatal hit...
Police make arrest in fatal West Ashley hit-and-run
Abrian Dayquan Sabb
Man sentenced in 2019 Orangeburg hospital shooting
Summerville Police and Dorchester County School District 2 confirmed that both Gregg Middle...
‘No credible threat’ found after ammo discovered at Dorchester Co. school