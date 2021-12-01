Working Wednesdays: Palmetto Goodwill contract jobs pay $15 starting in January

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Palmetto Goodwill is ready to begin the new year with lots of job opportunities. The mission of the organization is to help people live their full potential through the dignity and power of work. It achieves this goal by providing job training and employment services throughout 18 counties in lower South Carolina.

But not only does Palmetto Goodwill help people with disabilities, it is a federal contractor that hires people of all skills and abilities. And beginning January 2022, all federal contract employees will earn a starting pay of $15 per hour.

Current openings at Palmetto Goodwill include cooks, lead cooks, grounds workers, and supervisors. Click the link to apply.

Watch “Working Wednesdays” live at 1 p.m. every Wednesday on Live5+, the streaming app, available for free on Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV. After the live event is over, you can also find the recording and stream earlier editions of “Working Wednesdays” for free anytime on Live5+!

Ann McGill will talk with representatives from the companies to get in depth information about the types of services and products they provide, as well as training, benefits and other information to help you decide if it’s a company you might want to work for.

Once the livestream is finished, it will be shared right here at Live5News.com and on Live 5 Facebook.

If your business would like to share job information through this format, send an email to amcgill@live5news.com and be sure to put ‘Working Wednesdays’ in the subject line. Also share current job openings by sending information to this email address.

