Charleston Co. Council member expresses concerns over Register of Deeds hours

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Dec. 2 was the last day of normal business hours at the Charleston County Register of Deeds until the end of the year. On Dec. 3, the office will only be open for research and copy requests.

From Dec. 6 until Dec. 30, the office will be closed from 11:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays. The office told Live 5 that the reason for this is “to catch up on a back log of work.”

Charleston County Council Member Jenny Costa Honeycutt, who represents District 9, said a solution to the backup and potential staffing shortages could lie in an online filing system, like the one that’s being used in the court system.

She said county council provided resources for a study to be conducted to determine what it would take to put the online filing system together.

“The register of deeds office is an important county function. And it is important that constituents have the opportunity to go during normal business hours because there are certain deadlines and legal rights that can expire if that office is not open in order to receive those filings,” Honeycutt said.

The office is currently facing a lawsuit filed by Finkel Law Firm, where they accuse the office of “willful failure and/or neglect” because of how long it takes for the office to record real estate documents.

“I would say as one member of Charleston County Council that we are doing everything within our power to try to equip and provide to the register of deeds office the resources it needs but we do not have any control over the function of that office that is exclusively within the authority of the elected official that controls that office,” Honeycutt said.

Live 5 did reach out to Michael Miller, the Charleston County Register of Deeds, but has not yet received comment.

