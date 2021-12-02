SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Charleston Co. Council member expresses concerns over Register of Deeds hours

Dec. 2 was the last day of normal business hours at the Charleston County Register of Deeds...
Dec. 2 was the last day of normal business hours at the Charleston County Register of Deeds until the end of the year. On Dec. 3, the office will only be open for research and copy requests.(Live 5)
By Emilie Zuhowski
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 4:58 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Dec. 2 was the last day of normal business hours at the Charleston County Register of Deeds until the end of the year. On Dec. 3, the office will only be open for research and copy requests.

From Dec. 6 until Dec. 30, the office will be closed from 11:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays. The office told Live 5 that the reason for this is “to catch up on a back log of work.”

Charleston County Council Member Jenny Costa Honeycutt, who represents District 9, said a solution to the backup and potential staffing shortages could lie in an online filing system, like the one that’s being used in the court system.

She said county council provided resources for a study to be conducted to determine what it would take to put the online filing system together.

“The register of deeds office is an important county function. And it is important that constituents have the opportunity to go during normal business hours because there are certain deadlines and legal rights that can expire if that office is not open in order to receive those filings,” Honeycutt said.

The office is currently facing a lawsuit filed by Finkel Law Firm, where they accuse the office of “willful failure and/or neglect” because of how long it takes for the office to record real estate documents.

“I would say as one member of Charleston County Council that we are doing everything within our power to try to equip and provide to the register of deeds office the resources it needs but we do not have any control over the function of that office that is exclusively within the authority of the elected official that controls that office,” Honeycutt said.

Live 5 did reach out to Michael Miller, the Charleston County Register of Deeds, but has not yet received comment.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Summerville Police and Dorchester County School District 2 confirmed that both Gregg Middle...
Police: ‘No credible threat’ after bullets found at Dorchester Co. school
Investigators say they have arrested a freelance bounty hunter after he entered a business in...
Report: Bounty hunter arrested after posing as U.S. Marshal at Berkeley Co. business
The Charleston County Aviation Authority arrested 18-year-old Amari Damya Ancrum of North...
Report: TSA agents find stolen gun in Charleston airport employee’s bag
A former Berkeley County school teacher says she was forced to resign after posting a video...
Former teacher says Facebook post on mask mandates cost her job, files lawsuit
Herbert Fielding is charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving personal injury or...
Bond set for suspect in fatal West Ashley hit-and-run

Latest News

National group wants CCSD to adopt abstinence-until-marriage curriculum
National group wants CCSD to adopt abstinence-until-marriage curriculum
John Getsinger, Jr. and Stacie Hargis-Getsinger
Berkeley County couple pleads guilty to federal charge for storming U.S. Capitol
A Lowcountry non-profit, Neighbors Together, says they are seeing an unsettling number of women...
Leaders discuss new shelter for women and children
The health care system put the mandate in place following an order by the Biden administration....
Trident Health pausing COVID-19 vaccine requirement for health care workers