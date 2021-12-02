SC Lottery
Chester County woman shoots, kills son with rifle after returning from deer hunting on Thanksgiving, report says(WYFF)
By WYFF News Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 2:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WYFF) - A South Carolina mother is behind bars and charged with fatally shooting her 6-year-old shortly after returning home from deer hunting on Thanksgiving Day, according to an incident report.

The report from the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office said 31-year-old Mary Rosborough shot and killed her son with a deer rifle.

After shooting her son, the report indicates Rosborough tried to reload the gun but her brother, who rushed into the room when he heard the shot, tackled her, preventing her from firing again.

Investigators say Rosborough’s brother detained her on the ground until officers arrived and arrested her.

According to the incident report, Rosborough said, “she wanted to send the victim to heaven.”

The report also showed she suffers from a drug addiction and there were no indicators of any behavioral change that would lead anyone to think that the offender would shoot her son.

Grandparents of the child took him to the hospital in Chester where he later died.

Rosborough has been charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Rosborough was denied bond over the weekend.

