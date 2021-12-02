Crews respond to overnight fire on Folly Beach

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCSC) - Firefighters are investigating an overnight fire on Folly Beach.

Folly Beach Director of Public Safety Andrew Gilreath says crews responded to the home on East Huron Avenue around midnight.

Authorities say most of the damage was to the roof and attic of the home.

Firefighters say the home was unoccupied and no one was injured.

