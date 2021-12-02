SC Lottery
House fire displaces 2 adults, 4 children

The North Charleston Fire Department says two adults and four children were displaced after a fire destroyed a home Wednesday night.(North Charleston Fire Department)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 12:38 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Fire Department says two adults and four children were displaced after a fire destroyed a home Wednesday night.

Firefighters say they responded to a home of Pleasant Ridge Drive just after 10:30 p.m. Wednesday night and found heavy smoke coming from the roof of the home.

Deputy Chief Stephanie Julazadeh says the roof of the home collapsed shortly after firefighters began work to extinguish the fire and that the home received extensive fire damage.

Julazadah says the occupants were able to escape the home and no injuries were reported.

Firefighters are currently investigating the cause of the fire.

The Red Cross is assisting the people displaced by the fire.

