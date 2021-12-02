Leaders discuss new shelter for women and children

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Lowcountry non-profit, Neighbors Together, says they are seeing an unsettling number of women and children struggling with homelessness, and they are hoping to step up and help.

In collaboration with other Lowcountry municipalities, Neighbors Together plans to build a new sheltering facility in North Charleston specifically for women and children. They are presenting their plans to Charleston County leaders Thursday.

Neighbors Together board member Mickey Bakst says the need for this new facility is undeniable with several nearby shelters at capacity.

“The increase that I have seen, without statistics, in women and children has absolutely been, in my opinion, its catastrophic what’s happening,” Bakst said.

The exact location of the facility is still in the works. But Bakst says the plans for the facility are well underway.

Bakst says the need for resources and shelter for single mothers and children is the most unaddressed concern in our area. So, in addition to more than 40 individual housing units, they are planning to provide resources to single mothers in need, including financial advisors, counseling, and more.

Charleston County is set to discuss plans to allocate more than $1.1 million to the project at the Finance Committee meeting at 5 p.m. Thursday. But Bakst says the total cost of the project will be significantly more.

Bakst says community donations and volunteers are crucial for them right now. If you’d like to get involved, click here.

