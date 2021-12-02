National group wants CCSD to adopt abstinence-until-marriage curriculum

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A national sexual education curriculum group wants Charleston County schools to adopt its abstinence-until-marriage education program.

The group, Heritage Keepers, is presenting at Thursday’s CCSD Health Advisory Committee. Officials with Heritage Keepers office said they were not ready for an interview on Thursday because they were preparing for the meeting.

However, according to information on their handout, they’re a research-based program, not values based or religious information or resources. They claim their goal is to reach children by teaching them the social, psychological, and health advantages of avoiding non-marital sex.

How it works is they want their own Heritage Keepers’ Educators to come into schools and teach this curriculum to 6th through 12th graders.

Dr. Carol Tempel helped design the CCSD comprehensive health curriculum whose many guidelines Charleston County Schools still uses.

She says last year CCSD added more information about inclusion and the LGBTQ community to the education program. She says school districts need to have a more balanced approach and an outside program is not feasible for the district.

“It’s very difficult for a principal to evaluate people coming into the school who are not certified or are presenting information that may not be approved,” Tempel said. “It’s very difficult to monitor.”

She says the state curriculum is already very visible to parents, and gives parents the option to opt-in or out already.

Heritage Keepers’ says their program offers that as well.

However, Tempel says there’s no need to bring in outside teachers.

“There’s is an ideological component to the Heritage Keeper curriculum and I think that’s inappropriate in public schools,” Tempel said.

Heritage Keepers’ claims it addresses common rationalizations for sexual activity, strengthens personal intentions to avoid sex, and discusses male and female reproductive systems, STD/STI prevention, and contraception efficacy compared with abstinence.

