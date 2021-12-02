Parts of Dorchester County under a boil water advisory

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A waterline break is placing some residents in Dorchester County under a boil water advisory after repairs are made.

Once repairs are made, residents in the following areas are asked to boil their water for at least one minute before drinking or cooking:

Planters Knoll

Cumberland Way

Quail Hollow Court

8101-8115 Honeysuckle Lake Drive

8306--8341 North Ridgebrook Drive

8101-8115 Pleasant Ridge Drive

Officials also warn against using ice made from water that hasn’t been boiled.

County officials say the boil advisory goes into effect once repairs are made on the waterline.

