Parts of Dorchester County under a boil water advisory
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 12:11 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A waterline break is placing some residents in Dorchester County under a boil water advisory after repairs are made.
Once repairs are made, residents in the following areas are asked to boil their water for at least one minute before drinking or cooking:
- Planters Knoll
- Cumberland Way
- Quail Hollow Court
- 8101-8115 Honeysuckle Lake Drive
- 8306--8341 North Ridgebrook Drive
- 8101-8115 Pleasant Ridge Drive
Officials also warn against using ice made from water that hasn’t been boiled.
County officials say the boil advisory goes into effect once repairs are made on the waterline.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.