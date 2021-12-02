SC Lottery
Police: Myrtle Beach High substitute sexually assaulted student, invited others to smoke weed

Angela Bianca Hilton-Hecht
Angela Bianca Hilton-Hecht(Source: Myrtle Beach Jail)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 2:39 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – An investigation into alleged inappropriate behavior by a substitute teacher at Myrtle Beach High School has led to the arrest of a 44-year-old woman.

Myrtle Beach police have charged Angela Bianca Hilton-Hecht with three-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and unlawful communication.

The investigation began on Nov. 11 when Myrtle Beach High School officials notified the school resource officer of inappropriate behavior by Hilton-Hecht, according to police.

Police said their investigation revealed that Hilton-Hecht made inappropriate physical contact with a student during class and invited students to smoke marijuana at her home.

In addition, Hilton-Hecht allegedly sent unwanted and improper text messages to students.

Hilton-Hecht is currently being held at the Myrtle Beach Jail.

