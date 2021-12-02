SC Lottery
Police respond to near-collision involving school bus in North Charleston

The North Charleston Police Department says a student was transported to the hospital after a vehicle drove through an intersection causing a school bus to slam on its brakes Thursday morning.(Live 5/File)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 10:05 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says a student was transported to the hospital after a vehicle drove through an intersection causing a school bus to slam on its brakes Thursday morning.

The incident occurred at the intersection of Cosgrove Avenue and Azelea Drive.

North Charleston Police investigators say the bus was making a left turn on to Azelea Drive from Cosgrove Avenue when another vehicle went through the intersection.

Authorities say the bus driver slammed on the brakes to avoid a collision and say there is no evidence a collision occurred.

North Charleston Police Spokesman Harve Jacobs says four were on the bus at the time.

One student was taken to the hospital by EMS at the request of a parent, Jacobs said.

No other injuries were reported.

