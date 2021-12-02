Prolonged stretch of warmer weather ahead!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - High pressure will keep the sunshine going today along with continuing a nice early December warm up! We expect a sunny sky today with highs in the low to mid 70s this afternoon. It won’t be quite as cool tonight with lows near 50 degrees. Sunshine will continue into Friday with highs in the mid 70s by the afternoon. A warm weekend is on the way with highs in the mid 70s both Saturday and Sunday. Our next cold front heads our way early next week cooling us down from the 70s on Monday to the 60s Tuesday. The cool down looks to be short-lived with temps back up in the 70s by next Wednesday. No rain is expected for the next 7 days.

TODAY: Sunny Sky. High 73.

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 75.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 76.

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 75.

