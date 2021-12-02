SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Proposed ‘Bentley’s Law’ would make drunk drivers pay child support if parent is killed

Bentley's Law would require drunk drivers who cause the death of a parent or parents to pay...
Bentley's Law would require drunk drivers who cause the death of a parent or parents to pay child support to a surviving spouse or the relatives raising the victim's children, until the children turn 18-years old.(WAVE)
By KMOV
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 10:27 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - Cecilia Williams is turning her anger into action. She’s pushing Missouri legislators to support a proposed new law that she’s named, ‘Bentley’s Law,’ after her 5-year old grandson.

“The main aspect of Bentley’s law is financial responsibility by the offender,” she said.

Williams began working on new the legislation that targets drunk drivers, after an accident in April on Highway 30 in Byrnes Mill that claimed the life of three loved ones. Her son, Cordell Williams, his fiancé Lacey Newton and their 4-month old son, Cordell Williams II, were killed when the car they were in was rear-ended and went off the road and crashed.

David Thurby, of Fenton, is charged with three counts of DWI death of another. His blood alcohol level was twice the legal limit, and according to court documents, he told a trooper he’d had “seven shots of Crown and water.”

Williams is now raising the couple’s two other children, 3-year old Mason and 5-year old Bentley, whom the legislation is named after. She wants to see a new law that would require drunk drivers who cause the death of a parent or parents to pay child support to a surviving spouse or the relatives raising the victim’s children, until the children turn 18-years old.

“They deserve to get that compensation because you’re talking about raising children that their parents are no longer here,” said Williams.

Missouri State Representative Mike Henderson, of Bonne Terre, plans to introduce ‘Bentley’s Law’ during the next legislative session.

“I do firmly believe that these people who are driving drunk and take away the parents of these children, there’s got to be some help for these children. It comes down to that,” he said.

Williams believes the monthly child support payments would make an offender think twice before drinking and driving again. She said a state lawmaker in Tennessee has agreed to introduce a ‘Bentley’s Law’ in that state when the legislative session begins next year. Williams hopes to take her fight against drunk driving nationwide.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Summerville Police and Dorchester County School District 2 confirmed that both Gregg Middle...
Police: ‘No credible threat’ after bullets found at Dorchester Co. school
Investigators say they have arrested a freelance bounty hunter after he entered a business in...
Report: Bounty hunter arrested after posing as U.S. Marshal at Berkeley Co. business
The Charleston County Aviation Authority arrested 18-year-old Amari Damya Ancrum of North...
Report: TSA agents find stolen gun in Charleston airport employee’s bag
A former Berkeley County school teacher says she was forced to resign after posting a video...
Former teacher says Facebook post on mask mandates cost her job, files lawsuit
Herbert Fielding is charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving personal injury or...
Bond set for suspect in fatal West Ashley hit-and-run

Latest News

The Charleston County Housing and Redevelopment Authority is looking to sell 18 of its homes...
Housing authority looking to sell affordable homes to pay off debt
VIDEO: Housing authority looking to sell affordable homes to pay off debt
VIDEO: Housing authority looking to sell affordable homes to pay off debt
VIDEO: Berkeley County couple pleads guilty to federal charge for storming U.S. Capitol
VIDEO: Berkeley County couple pleads guilty to federal charge for storming U.S. Capitol
John Getsinger, Jr. and Stacie Hargis-Getsinger
Berkeley County couple pleads guilty to federal charge for storming U.S. Capitol
The health care system put the mandate in place following an order by the Biden administration....
Trident Health pausing COVID-19 vaccine requirement for health care workers