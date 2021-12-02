Savannah Fire investigating string of suspicious downtown fires overnight

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Several suspicious fires from overnight in downtown Savannah are under investigation.

The Savannah Fire Department says it responded to a bus on fire in the Savannah Visitor’s Center parking lot on Louisville Road just before 11 p.m. Wednesday. They say that fire also damaged three other vehicles nearby and one person with a gas can was seen leaving the area.

Savannah Fire got another call one minute later about a porch fire in the 300 block of Purse Street. They say a realtor sign had been set on fire on a resident’s porch and they were able to put it out using a water can. And at 11:15 p.m., SFD was called back to the Visitor’s Center parking lot where a commercial tour van parked in an area near Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard was on fire. This fire also damaged one other vehicle parked nearby.

Then, around 2:40 a.m. Thursday, Savannah Fire says it extinguished a shed fire at West 36th and Jefferson streets.

The owner of the tour van that burned was at the scene Thursday morning and spoke to WTOC about his loss.

“It’s a tough pill to swallow you know what I mean, this is my everything. It took me a number of years to build up what I have. I had to work odd jobs and whatever to keep this going. We had the pandemic..I survived that, you know what I mean. The hurricanes, Matthew...I survived that. And to come and see that this is all I have now, and it’s just, wow, you know. This is a part of me, you know. It’s not a person it’s material, but then again, I put so much effort into this and so many years trying to build it up, and to see what it has become, it’s like...yeah,” said Johnnie Brown, Owner of Freedom Trail Tour.

SFD is looking into the cause of all four of these fires.

