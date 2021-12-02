SC Lottery
SC reports more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases, 36 deaths

By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 11:50 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control’s latest batch of COVID-19 tests revealed a jump in new cases.

DHEC reported 1,099 cases Thursday, which included 657 confirmed through PCR tests and another 442 detected through rapid tests.

The agency reported 36 new deaths, 33 confirmed and another three listed as probable.

The deaths included two in Lowcountry counties. Charleston and Georgetown Counties each reported one confirmed death.

The results came from 17,104 tests with a positive rate of 5.4%.

Since the pandemic began, South Carolina reported a total of 901,314 COVID-19 cases, consisting of 736,189 cases detected using PCR tests and 184,122 detected with rapid tests.

DHEC has reported a total of 14,269 COVID-19 related deaths. That total includes 12,342 deaths classified as “confirmed” and an additional 1,927 classified as “probable.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says a “probable” death is defined as a death that:

  • Meets clinical criteria and epidemiologic linkage with no confirmatory laboratory testing performed for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.
  • Meets presumptive laboratory evidence
  • Meets vital records criteria with no confirmatory laboratory evidence for SARS-CoV-2.

Since the pandemic began, the state has administered almost 11.9 million COVID tests.



