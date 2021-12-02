Thorpe leads UNC Asheville past The Citadel 65-58
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 12:55 AM EST
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — LJ Thorpe had 16 points and eight rebounds as UNC Asheville defeated The Citadel 65-58 on Wednesday night.
Tajion Jones had 11 points and six rebounds for UNC Asheville (4-3). Jamon Battle added 10 points. Trent Stephney had seven assists.
Hayden Brown had 16 points and nine rebounds for The Citadel (4-3). Stephen Clark added 10 points and four blocks. Brent Davis had 10 points and six rebounds.