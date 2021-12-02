SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Thorpe leads UNC Asheville past The Citadel 65-58

The Citadel dropped to 4-3 with a loss to UNC Asheville on Wednesday
The Citadel dropped to 4-3 with a loss to UNC Asheville on Wednesday(UNC Asheville Athletics)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 12:55 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — LJ Thorpe had 16 points and eight rebounds as UNC Asheville defeated The Citadel 65-58 on Wednesday night.

Tajion Jones had 11 points and six rebounds for UNC Asheville (4-3). Jamon Battle added 10 points. Trent Stephney had seven assists.

Hayden Brown had 16 points and nine rebounds for The Citadel (4-3). Stephen Clark added 10 points and four blocks. Brent Davis had 10 points and six rebounds.

Most Read

Summerville Police and Dorchester County School District 2 confirmed that both Gregg Middle...
Police: ‘No credible threat’ after bullets found at Dorchester Co. school
Investigators say they have arrested a freelance bounty hunter after he entered a business in...
Report: Bounty hunter arrested after posing as U.S. Marshal at Berkeley Co. business
The Charleston County Aviation Authority arrested 18-year-old Amari Damya Ancrum of North...
Report: TSA agents find stolen gun in Charleston airport employee’s bag
Herbert Fielding is charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving personal injury or...
Bond set for suspect in fatal West Ashley hit-and-run
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy listens as President Joe Biden...
1st US case of COVID omicron variant confirmed in California

Latest News

South Carolina dropped to 5-2 with a loss at Coastal Carolina on Wednesday
Mostafa, Coastal Carolina upset South Carolina 80-56
LSU Women's Basketball
Lowcountry high school basketball scores (12/1)
Clemson Basketball.
Roy Harper Jr. scores 23, Rutgers holds off Clemson, 74-64
VIDEO: CofC holds on for win over Tulane
VIDEO: CofC holds on for win over Tulane