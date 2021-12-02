Trident Health pausing COVID-19 vaccine requirement for health care workers

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Trident Health has put a pause on requiring its health care workers to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The health care system put the mandate in place following an order by the Biden administration. But a federal court has temporarily paused the vaccine mandate from taking effect and is no longer enforceable.

Officials with Trident say they have always encouraged the vaccine but did not mandate it unless required to by the government.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.