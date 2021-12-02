SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

VIDEO: Trooper helping motorist narrowly avoids crash in Idaho

By KBOI staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 8:26 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (KBOI) - An Idaho State Trooper is lucky to have just minor injuries after a narrow escape Wednesday morning.

Dashcam video shows him leaping over a cement barrier to save himself from a crashing truck on Interstate 84.

The patrol said he had stopped to help a stranded driver of a Toyota car.

A driver slowed down while approached the patrol car, but the person behind him didn’t, which resulted in a chain-reaction crash.

The driver of the Toyota is also OK.

Copyright 2021 KBOI via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Summerville Police and Dorchester County School District 2 confirmed that both Gregg Middle...
Police: ‘No credible threat’ after bullets found at Dorchester Co. school
Investigators say they have arrested a freelance bounty hunter after he entered a business in...
Report: Bounty hunter arrested after posing as U.S. Marshal at Berkeley Co. business
The Charleston County Aviation Authority arrested 18-year-old Amari Damya Ancrum of North...
Report: TSA agents find stolen gun in Charleston airport employee’s bag
Herbert Fielding is charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving personal injury or...
Bond set for suspect in fatal West Ashley hit-and-run
A former Berkeley County school teacher says she was forced to resign after posting a video...
Former teacher says Facebook post on mask mandates cost her job, files lawsuit

Latest News

A Lowcountry non-profit, Neighbors Together, says they are seeing an unsettling number of women...
Leaders discuss new shelter for women and children
President Joe Biden said the strategy would fight the virus “not with shutdowns or lockdowns...
Biden launching winter COVID-19 booster, testing campaign
FILE - Fuel trucks line up in front of storage tanks at the North Jiddah bulk plant, an Aramco...
OPEC+ meets omicron: New variant clouds oil supply decision
Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, salutes during the Global Citizen festival, on Sept. 25, 2021...
UK court backs Meghan in privacy dispute over letter to father