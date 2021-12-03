SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Amber Alert: 13-year-old girl missing in N.C.

Police in North Carolina are searching for Laela Kamoria Jones, 13, and an Amber Alert has been...
Police in North Carolina are searching for Laela Kamoria Jones, 13, and an Amber Alert has been issued.(MissingKids.org)
By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 12:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (Gray News) - Police in North Carolina issued an Amber Alert on Friday for a missing 13-year-old girl.

Laela Kamoria Jones is a 13-year-old Black female, approximately 5 feet tall and weighing 117 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes and last seen wearing dark jeans, black Nike slides or Crocs.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700 or call 911.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three crashes involving 11 vehicles have closed the eastbound lanes of I-26 between Nexton...
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Crashes cleared, lanes reopened on I-26 east near Nexton Parkway
John Getsinger, Jr. and Stacie Hargis-Getsinger
Berkeley County couple pleads guilty to federal charge for storming U.S. Capitol
Charleston police officials said Calhoun Street at Anson Street is closed due to the collision.
Police close downtown Charleston street following crash
Investigators say they have arrested a freelance bounty hunter after he entered a business in...
Report: Bounty hunter arrested after posing as U.S. Marshal at Berkeley Co. business
The Charleston County Housing and Redevelopment Authority is looking to sell 18 of its homes...
Housing authority looking to sell affordable homes to pay off debt

Latest News

EPA Administrator Michael Regan, center, says a recently completed “Journey to Justice” tour...
EPA head tours environmentally embattled communities, says help on the way
FILE - In this March 4, 2020, file photo, E. Jean Carroll talks to reporters outside a...
Court hears arguments in Trump rape accuser’s lawsuit
A well wisher kneels to pray at a memorial on the sign of Oxford High School in Oxford, Mich.,...
Parents of teen suspect charged in Michigan high school shooting
President Joe Biden said on Friday his voice is hoarse because he got a cold from his grandson....
Biden says he caught a cold from young grandson
FILE - This undated file booking photo provided by the Hennepin County, Minn., Sheriff shows...
Mostly white jury seated for Kim Potter’s trial in Daunte Wright’s death