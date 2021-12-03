SC Lottery
Beaufort falls in 4-A state title game to South Pointe

High School Football
High School Football
By Kevin Bilodeau
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 1:35 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Beaufort came up short in their quest for their 1st state championship since 1945 falling in the SCHSL 4-A title game on Thursday night.

The Eagles fell behind early to South Pointe and never recovered falling 41-7.

Caleb Ulmer would score the lone touchdown of the game for Beaufort in the loss.

Beaufort’s season ended with a 12-3 record.

