CCPL main library closed Sunday for holiday parade

The main library of the Charleston County Public Library system will be closed on Sunday due to the Charleston Holiday Parade.(Live 5/File)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 10:51 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The main library of the Charleston County Public Library system will be closed on Sunday due to the Charleston Holiday Parade.

Library officials say the decision is due to road closures related to the parade.

The branch, located at 68 Calhoun Street, will resume regular hours on Monday.

CCPL officials say book drops at the location will remain open during the closure.

