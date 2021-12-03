SC Lottery
City of Charleston announces road closures ahead of holiday parade

(Storyblocks)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 10:56 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The city of Charleston released the route for Sunday’s holiday parade.

The parade route will begin near Colonial Lake on Broad Street and continue to Meeting Street the travel down Meeting Street before ending on Calhoun Street at Marion Square.

The city is implementing several road closures during the parade:

  • Lockwood Boulevard between Montagu Street and Broad Street will be closed at 1:15 p.m.
  • Broad Street between Lockwood Boulevard and Rutledge Avenue will begin to close at 1:15 p.m.
  • Broad Street between Rutledge Avenue and Meeting Street, Meeting Street between Broad and Charlotte Streets, Calhoun Street between Meeting and East Bay Streets and adjacent streets will begin to close at 2:30 p.m.

City officials say Calhoun Street between Meeting Street and East Bay Street will be closed for the breakdown of the parade and the release of parade participants.

Officials say parking along the parade route will be prohibited between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Sunday and towing will be enforced.

