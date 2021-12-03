SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Crews responding to multi-vehicle crash involving injuries near Huger

By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 5:30 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Emergency crews are responding to a multi-vehicle crash involving injuries near Huger Friday evening.

Officials with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office say Halfway Creek Road near Steed Creek Road is closed for the crash which happened around 5 p.m.

Deputies are urging motorists to avoid the area if possible.

Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District officials said the incident involves a two car crash with entrapment.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three crashes involving 11 vehicles have closed the eastbound lanes of I-26 between Nexton...
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Crashes cleared, lanes reopened on I-26 east near Nexton Parkway
John Getsinger, Jr. and Stacie Hargis-Getsinger
Berkeley County couple pleads guilty to federal charge for storming U.S. Capitol
Charleston police officials said Calhoun Street at Anson Street is closed due to the collision.
Police close downtown Charleston street following crash
Investigators say they have arrested a freelance bounty hunter after he entered a business in...
Report: Bounty hunter arrested after posing as U.S. Marshal at Berkeley Co. business
The Charleston County Housing and Redevelopment Authority is looking to sell 18 of its homes...
Housing authority looking to sell affordable homes to pay off debt

Latest News

Several locations of a popular pizza chain in the Charleston area are being fined by the U.S....
Several Lowcounty Marco’s Pizza restaurants fined by Department of Labor
The City of North Charleston’s vaccine mandate for all employees went into effect Friday at noon.
Several N. Charleston police officers turn in gear as vaccine deadline closes
Replacing a few lightbulbs might not seem like a big deal, but when your enterprise has more...
Charleston County School District shaves millions off its energy bill
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office arrested 48-year-old Karl Christopher Smith who faces a...
W. Ashley man accused of placing GPS device on ex-girlfriend’s car, following her