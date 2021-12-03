Crews responding to multi-vehicle crash involving injuries near Huger

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Emergency crews are responding to a multi-vehicle crash involving injuries near Huger Friday evening.

Officials with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office say Halfway Creek Road near Steed Creek Road is closed for the crash which happened around 5 p.m.

Deputies are urging motorists to avoid the area if possible.

Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District officials said the incident involves a two car crash with entrapment.

