Group of Lowcountry women raise thousands of dollars for Make-A-Wish

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A group of Lowcountry women has raised tens of thousands of dollars Make-A-Wish South Carolina.

The Make-A-Wish Foundation announced back in September it’s honoring seven women for the roles they play in the community.

Live 5′s Morning Anchor Michal Higdon, Melissa Farkouh, Dr. Carrie Funkhauser, Danielle Morgan, Madison Simon, Georgia Wilkens and Murray Young were all named W.I.S.H. honorees. W.I.S.H. stands for Women Inspiring Strength and Hope. With that nomination, each pledged to raise at least $7,500.

Madison Simon was named Woman of the Year for her more than $23,000 raised.

In total, the group raised $64,678 which is enough to fund eight wishes for children in Make-A-Wish here in the Lowcountry.

For 40 years, Make-A-Wish has brought transformational wishes to more than 330,000 children and families.

The Make-A-Wish South Carolina chapter granted its first wish on Nov. 10, 1984, when it helped a 5-year-old boy battling a brain tumor who wished to see “a big time football game” to attend a home game at The Citadel.

Since then, the chapter has granted more than 5,000 wishes for children in the Palmetto State.

