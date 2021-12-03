SC Lottery
Haley: Diversifying puts GOP in best position to lead

Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, a potential 2024 presidential contender and former South...
Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, a potential 2024 presidential contender and former South Carolina governor, receives the Nathan Hale Patriot Award from The Citadel Republican Societ, on Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, in Charleston, S.C. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)(Meg Kinnard | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 8:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley is drawing on her native South Carolina’s struggles with racist violence during her time as governor, arguing Thursday that the Republican Party is best positioned to lead the country alongside a continued diversification of its ranks.

Haley was feted at The Citadel, where a Republican group made her the first woman to receive its highest honor.

It was the former South Carolina governor’s first speech in her home state since departing the Trump administration.

Haley received the Nathan Hale Patriot Award, an honor that comes along with a replica Revolutionary War musket. Previous recipients include Donald Trump in 2015.

