Marsh carries Jacksonville past Charleston Southern 67-56
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 1:19 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. — Mike Marsh had 14 points off the bench to carry Jacksonville to a 67-56 win over Charleston Southern on Thursday night.
Jordan Davis had 11 points and five steals for Jacksonville (4-2). Tommy Bruner added 10 points. Bryce Workman had eight rebounds and five assists.
Claudell Harris Jr. had 18 points for the Buccaneers (2-6), who have now lost four consecutive games. Sean Price added 13 points, eight rebounds and five steals. Kalib Clinton had 10 points and eight rebounds.