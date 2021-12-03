SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Marsh carries Jacksonville past Charleston Southern 67-56

Charleston Southern dropped to 2-6 on the season with a loss to Jacksonville on Thursday
Charleston Southern dropped to 2-6 on the season with a loss to Jacksonville on Thursday(Charleston Southern Athletics)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 1:19 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Mike Marsh had 14 points off the bench to carry Jacksonville to a 67-56 win over Charleston Southern on Thursday night.

Jordan Davis had 11 points and five steals for Jacksonville (4-2). Tommy Bruner added 10 points. Bryce Workman had eight rebounds and five assists.

Claudell Harris Jr. had 18 points for the Buccaneers (2-6), who have now lost four consecutive games. Sean Price added 13 points, eight rebounds and five steals. Kalib Clinton had 10 points and eight rebounds.

Most Read

John Getsinger, Jr. and Stacie Hargis-Getsinger
Berkeley County couple pleads guilty to federal charge for storming U.S. Capitol
Investigators say they have arrested a freelance bounty hunter after he entered a business in...
Report: Bounty hunter arrested after posing as U.S. Marshal at Berkeley Co. business
Charleston police officials said Calhoun Street at Anson Street is closed due to the collision.
Police close downtown Charleston street following crash
A former Berkeley County school teacher says she was forced to resign after posting a video...
Former teacher says Facebook post on mask mandates cost her job, files lawsuit
The Charleston County Housing and Redevelopment Authority is looking to sell 18 of its homes...
Housing authority looking to sell affordable homes to pay off debt

Latest News

LSU Women's Basketball
Lowcountry high school basketball scores (12/2)
VIDEO: Ft. Dorchester, Porter-Gaud boys get wins on Thursday
VIDEO: Ft. Dorchester, Porter-Gaud boys get wins on Thursday
VIDEO: CSU falls at home to Jacksonville
VIDEO: CSU falls at home to Jacksonville
South Carolina dropped to 5-2 with a loss at Coastal Carolina on Wednesday
Mostafa, Coastal Carolina upset South Carolina 80-56