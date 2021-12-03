SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Netflix making a movie of Grandma and man she accidentally invited to Thanksgiving

Jamal Hinton and Wanda Dench have celebrated Thanksgiving together ever since she accidentally...
Jamal Hinton and Wanda Dench have celebrated Thanksgiving together ever since she accidentally texted the then-teenager instead of her real grandson in 2016.(Source: KPHO via CNN)
By Marchaund Jones
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 9:44 PM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WVUE) - The Thanksgiving story everyone knows and loves is coming to the big screen.

Jamal Hinton announced Thursday on Twitter that he and Wanda Dench, who first met in 2016 through a text message she accidentally sent, is partnering with Netflix to make a film about their heartwarming story.

“I am very excited to announce our new partnership with Netflix,” Hinton, 22, wrote on behalf of Dench, 64. “We thank every single one of you for your love and support in our journey the last 6 years. We can’t wait to tell our story on the big screen!”

The film will be titled “The Thanksgiving Text,” according to Variety. The movie will recall the true story of how Hinton and Dench met and maintained their friendship and holiday tradition over the last six years.

Each year Jamal documents the holiday on his social media by snapping photos with Dench in her home in Arizona. Most recently they shared their sixth Thanksgiving together and included their annual selfie at the gathering.

“Thanksgiving 2021,” wrote Hinton. “6 years strong.”

RELATED STORY: Grandma and man she accidentally invited to Thanksgiving reflect on their 6-year tradition

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Getsinger, Jr. and Stacie Hargis-Getsinger
Berkeley County couple pleads guilty to federal charge for storming U.S. Capitol
Three crashes involving 11 vehicles have closed the eastbound lanes of I-26 between Nexton...
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Crashes cleared, lanes reopened on I-26 east near Nexton Parkway
Charleston police officials said Calhoun Street at Anson Street is closed due to the collision.
Police close downtown Charleston street following crash
Investigators say they have arrested a freelance bounty hunter after he entered a business in...
Report: Bounty hunter arrested after posing as U.S. Marshal at Berkeley Co. business
The Charleston County Housing and Redevelopment Authority is looking to sell 18 of its homes...
Housing authority looking to sell affordable homes to pay off debt

Latest News

EPA Administrator Michael Regan, center, says a recently completed “Journey to Justice” tour...
EPA head tours environmentally embattled communities, says help on the way
EPA Administrator Michael Regan, center, says a recently completed “Journey to Justice” tour...
EPA chief visits 'cancer alley' on 3-state tour
A hiring sign is placed at a booth for prospective employers during a job fair Wednesday, Sept....
US employers added a sluggish 210,000 jobs in November
At Lakewood Church, a plumber found money in the walls. Authorities are investigating.
Money found in wall of Joel Osteen’s Houston church; $600,000 reported stolen 7 years ago
Broward Sheriff’s officials said authorities were called after the threat in a student group...
Parkland, Florida student arrested in school shooting threat