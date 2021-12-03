SC Lottery
Police: Woman arrested for speeding, swinging at officer

By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 12:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities say a woman in North Charleston was arrested after she attempted to hit an officer during a traffic stop.

Authorities say 23-year-old Tierra Williams was charged with speeding more than 25 mph over the speed limit and assault on a law enforcement officer while resisting arrest.

A police report states that officers paced a car on Rivers Avenue around 12:30 a.m. Friday traveling at 85 mph in a 55 mph zone.

Officers say they later paced the same car at 66 mph in a 45 mph zone and initiated a traffic stop.

Officers say during the traffic stop Williams became angrier and angrier and, after pulling away from officers tried to strike one of the officers with a closed fist.

