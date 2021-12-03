SC Lottery
A romantic getaway in Hawaii becomes a nightmare, but this couple is crying tears of joy

By Mark Carpenter
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 3:20 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow/Gray News) – Dawn and Kevin Kenny flew to Hawaii in mid-October to celebrate their 14th wedding anniversary.

Hawaii News Now reports that on the way to their romantic getaway, the trip took a turn.

“It was just suddenly throwing up a lot on the plane, which never ever happens, and it just snowballed, and I went septic,” Dawn Kenny said. “It was just within hours.”

After being medically transported from Hawaii Island to Oahu, her condition grew worse.

While doctors treated her for septic kidney infections, she went into cardiac arrest twice and was placed on life support for 11 days.

“I was awake for three days with a ventilator inside my mouth, and that was difficult because they couldn’t get enough air in my throat,” she said. “That’s something I never want to experience again, that feeling of it. That was scary not knowing am I going to walk again? Am I going to go home?”

Once out of danger she needed extensive rehabilitation ― meaning a longer stay and increased expenses.

Through friends, Kevin Kenny found the Visitor Aloha Society of Hawaii, which got him a kamaaina - a Hawaii resident - rate for five weeks at the Hilton resort.

During his extended stay, staff grew into a valuable support system.

“We wouldn’t be here without the people of the state of Hawaii,” he said. “There are certain people that have stepped up so much, that have kept me sane, kept me strong for her. I don’t have the words, but to say, ‘Mahalo.’”

After getting married in Waimanalo and vacationing often in the islands, the Kennys consider Hawaii a second home and plan to return soon.

“Thank you from the bottom of our hearts,” Dawn Kenny, said while fighting to hold back tears. “We wouldn’t be here without everybody. We really wouldn’t. They are tears of joy because of everything that we survived. This was survival.”

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

