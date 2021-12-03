Several Lowcountry Marco’s Pizza restaurants fined by Department of Labor

SC Lottery
By Emilie Zuhowski
Dec. 3, 2021
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Several locations of a popular pizza chain in the Charleston area are being fined by the U.S. Department of Labor. A federal investigation found that five local Marco’s Pizza locations endangered the safety of minors who were working for them.

The operator of those locations paid over $101,000 in civil penalties after an investigation showed they allowed minors to perform prohibited duties at work.

A 2-year-long investigation by the U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division from May 2019 to May 2021 found that Roshan Operations LLC allowed 14- and 15-year-olds to perform prohibited baking activities with a department official stating that there were “a number” of violations.

In addition to employing an underage delivery driver, the report shows they also allowed minors between the ages of 14 and 17 to operate a pizza dough mixer, which is a prohibited hazardous occupation under federal law.

The Department of Labor says Roshan Operations was in violation of the federal work hour standards by scheduling 14- and 15-year-old employees to work after 7 p.m., more than 3 hours on a school day, and more than 18 hours in a school week.

In this holiday season, Colin Trimble from the U.S. Department of Labor said that teen worker rules are still the same, even if students are on holiday break.

“It’s a time of year when more teen workers may seek work opportunities because they have a break from school, it’s an opportunity for them to make some money working part time,” Trimble said. “We just want employers, parents, everyone involved to know that these child labor rules still apply.”

The report says Roshan Operations also violated overtime requirements, and the investigation led to over $5,000 to be recovered in back wages for over two dozen workers.

The U.S. Department of Labor said the following were involved in the investigation:

  • 1585 Central Avenue, Unit C8, Summerville, SC
  • 650 College Park Road, Unit J2, Ladson, SC
  • 9500 Dorchester Road, Suite 180, Summerville, SC
  • 1001 Bacons Bridge Road, Unit A, Summerville, SC
  • 1319 Sam Rittenberg Blvd., Suite 105, Charleston, SC

We attempted to reach out to Roshan Operations for comment but we have not yet heard back.

To learn more about teen and child labor laws click here.

