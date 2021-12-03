W. Ashley man accused of placing GPS device on ex-girlfriend’s car, following her

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators have arrested a West Ashley man accused of placing a GPS device on his ex-girlfriend’s car and following her vehicle.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s office arrested 48-year-old Karl Christopher Smith who faces a charge of stalking. Smith was also arrested on a third-degree domestic violence charge.

He was arrested following an investigation in West Ashley that began on Sept. 17 when the victim spoke with deputies to update a domestic violence case, and said she and a witness saw the suspect follow them the previous day.

She said the first time she noticed the suspect was following her was when a friend called her about a pickup truck following her whose description matches the suspect’s vehicle.

The victim said then when she went to meet the victim at a restaurant she saw a pickup truck parked nearby, and saw the suspect in the truck with a pair of binoculars. The victim also reported that when she drove home from the restaurant, she saw the suspect driving past her house.

A report states that the victim became suspicious how the suspect kept showing up at the same places she went to. She told deputies that she checked her vehicle and found a black box that was magnetically attached to her vehicle’s frame by her right rear tire.

Authorities say in the box was a GPS tracker.

The sheriff’s office report states that investigators made multiple attempts to locate the suspect with negative results. Then this past Wednesday, a deputy responded to a trespassing call on the 5500 block of Highway 162 and found the suspect sitting in his truck which was parked in the driveway.

He was then taken into custody.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.