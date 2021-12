CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Sunshine and 70s is expected for the first weekend of December!

TODAY: Mostly Sunny. High 76.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 75.

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 75.

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 76.

TUESDAY: Cooler. Sun & Clouds. Slight Chance of a Shower. High 62.

WEDNESDAY: Sun & Clouds. Slight Chance of a Shower. High 75.

