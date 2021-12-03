SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Woman arrested after preparing to smoke marijuana live on Facebook

By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 12:14 PM EST|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A woman was arrested on several drugs charges after authorities received an anonymous tip she was preparing to smoke marijuana during a Facebook Live.

Around 9:15 a.m. Thursday morning, the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office was notified that Candace Keene, 33, was preparing marijuana to be smoked in a live stream on Facebook, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

“Investigators reviewed the social media account and was able to observe the video,” a spokesperson for the department wrote in the release. “Investigators and H.E.A.T. Deputies went to the home of Candace Keene and spoke to her about the narcotics seen in the video which see did not deny.”

Investigators found and collected unspecified amounts of marijuana and a controlled prescription medicine not prescribed to Keene during a search of the home.

While in a patrol vehicle following her arrest, Keene allegedly threatened to “purposely” urinate in the vehicle, according to the news release.

Keene was taken to jail and charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell, or deliver a schedule VI controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and damage to government property. Her bond was set at $4,000 secured.

“We want to thank the citizens that report concerns to us no matter how large or small,” a spokesperson wrote in the release. “In North Carolina marijuana is illegal and we have a duty to enforce all laws no matter the opinion. We have collected some marijuana that has contained fentanyl and other deadly drugs and narcotics.”

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three crashes involving 11 vehicles have closed the eastbound lanes of I-26 between Nexton...
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Crashes cleared, lanes reopened on I-26 east near Nexton Parkway
Several locations of a popular pizza chain in the Charleston area are being fined by the U.S....
Several Lowcountry Marco’s Pizza restaurants fined by Department of Labor
The City of North Charleston’s vaccine mandate for all employees went into effect Friday at noon.
Several N. Charleston police officers turn in gear as vaccine deadline closes
The family of Mallory Beach has filed a lawsuit, claiming pictures of their daughter’s body is...
Mallory Beach’s family files lawsuit, claiming pictures of daughter’s body being used in Murdaugh documentary
U.S. Marshals on Friday night announced a reward of up to $10,000 each for information leading...
Parents of Michigan boy charged in Oxford school shooting

Latest News

The city of North Charleston will kick off the Lowcountry's Christmas parade season Saturday...
Christmas parades set to get the Lowcountry in the holiday spirit
Drivers in downtown Charleston Saturday morning should prepare for the possibility of flooding...
Flood advisory expires for 3 Lowcountry counties
The festival is at Front Beach and goes from 2:00 p.m to 7:00 p.m.
Isle of Palms’ Holiday Street Festival to return Saturday
Source: Live 5
Isle of Palms’ Holiday Street Festival to return Saturday
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Citadel Christmas Candlelight Services