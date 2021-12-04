SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

19-year-old passenger dies after crash in Greenville County, troopers say

Three people were traveling northbound on West Blue Ridge Drive when their car went off the...
Three people were traveling northbound on West Blue Ridge Drive when their car went off the right side of the road, overturned and hit several trees, troopers say.(AP)
By WYFF Web Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 12:29 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WYFF) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a 19-year-old passenger is dead after a crash in Greenville County.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Karen Jannet Blanco.

The crash happened about four miles south of Greenville on West Blue Ridge Drive around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Three people were traveling northbound on West Blue Ridge Drive when their car went off the right side of the road, overturned and hit several trees, troopers say.

The driver and another passenger were injured, entrapped and had to be mechanically extricated, troopers say. Both were taken to a local hospital.

Officials say a third person, who authorities identified as Blanco, was partially ejected and died at the scene.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three crashes involving 11 vehicles have closed the eastbound lanes of I-26 between Nexton...
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Crashes cleared, lanes reopened on I-26 east near Nexton Parkway
Several locations of a popular pizza chain in the Charleston area are being fined by the U.S....
Several Lowcountry Marco’s Pizza restaurants fined by Department of Labor
James Crumbley and Jennifer Crumbley.
Michigan school shooting suspect’s parents plead not guilty; bond set at $500K each
The City of North Charleston’s vaccine mandate for all employees went into effect Friday at noon.
Several N. Charleston police officers turn in gear as vaccine deadline closes
The family of Mallory Beach has filed a lawsuit, claiming pictures of their daughter’s body is...
Mallory Beach’s family files lawsuit, claiming pictures of daughter’s body being used in Murdaugh documentary

Latest News

The most noticeable of changes will be renovating the streets and signage along the street.
Councilmember: $11M King Street Business Improvement District expected to pass
The festival is at Front Beach and goes from 2:00 p.m to 7:00 p.m.
Isle of Palms Holiday Street Festival to return Saturday
The city of North Charleston will kick off the Lowcountry's Christmas parade season Saturday...
Christmas parades set to get the Lowcountry in the holiday spirit
A report states that the woman reported that shortly after 2 p.m., a man approached her at the...
Deputies searching for man following reported kidnapping in Beaufort Co.