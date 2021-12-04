19-year-old passenger dies after crash in Greenville County, troopers say

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WYFF) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a 19-year-old passenger is dead after a crash in Greenville County.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Karen Jannet Blanco.

The crash happened about four miles south of Greenville on West Blue Ridge Drive around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Three people were traveling northbound on West Blue Ridge Drive when their car went off the right side of the road, overturned and hit several trees, troopers say.

The driver and another passenger were injured, entrapped and had to be mechanically extricated, troopers say. Both were taken to a local hospital.

Officials say a third person, who authorities identified as Blanco, was partially ejected and died at the scene.

