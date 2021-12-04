SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Boston, No. 1 South Carolina beat K-State 65-44 to reach 9-0

South Carolina forward Aliyah Boston (4) smiles after making a shot against Vanderbilt during...
South Carolina forward Aliyah Boston (4) smiles after making a shot against Vanderbilt during second-half action in Columbia, S.C. on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020. (Travis Bell/SIDELINE CAROLINA)(Sideline Carolina)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 11:42 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Aliyah Boston had 21 points and 17 rebounds to lead No. 1 South Carolina to its first 9-0 start in six years with a 65-44 victory over Kansas State in the Big 12/SEC Challenge on Friday night.

Boston, the 6-foot-5 All-American, has been on a tear since the Gamecocks won the Battle4Atlantis event last month, averaging 20 points and 10 rebounds her past six games. Earlier this week, she scored a career best 29 points on 13-of-13 shooting.

Boston wasn’t quite as accurate this time — 9 of 11 from the field — but was every bit as dominant in going against another of the game’s top forwards in 6-6 Ayoka Lee, who had double-doubles in her previous six games.

Lee and the Wildcats, though, could not match up with South Carolina, even with the Gamecocks missing injured starting point guard Destanni Henderson.

Kansas State (7-2) fell to 0-14 all-time against No. 1 ranked opponents.

NO. 2 UCONN 74, SETON HALL 49

SOUTH ORANGE, N.J. (AP) — Paige Bueckers had 23 points, nine rebounds, seven assists and five steals to lead UConn past Seton Hall in the teams’ Big East opener.

The Huskies (4-1) bounced back in their first game since losing on Nov. 22 to No. 1 South Carolina at the Battle 4 Atlantis in the Bahamas.

Christyn Williams added 17 points for UConn, Aaliyah Edwards scored 12 points and Olivia Nelson-Ododa had 10.

Lauren Park-Lane led Seton Hall (3-3) with 20 points and five assists. Mya Jackson scored 14 points and Sidney Cooks had 13.

Most Read

Three crashes involving 11 vehicles have closed the eastbound lanes of I-26 between Nexton...
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Crashes cleared, lanes reopened on I-26 east near Nexton Parkway
Several locations of a popular pizza chain in the Charleston area are being fined by the U.S....
Several Lowcountry Marco’s Pizza restaurants fined by Department of Labor
The City of North Charleston’s vaccine mandate for all employees went into effect Friday at noon.
Several N. Charleston police officers turn in gear as vaccine deadline closes
U.S. Marshals on Friday night announced a reward of up to $10,000 each for information leading...
Parents of Michigan boy charged in Oxford school shooting
The family of Mallory Beach has filed a lawsuit, claiming pictures of their daughter’s body is...
Mallory Beach’s family files lawsuit, claiming pictures of daughter’s body being used in Murdaugh documentary

Latest News

Andrew Cherniwchan Netted the First Stingrays Hat Trick since February 23, 2020
Cherniwchan Makes Hats Fly, But Stingrays Fall in OT
The Citadel closed out their season after falling in the first round of the NCAA Tournament to...
The Citadel Volleyball Closes Out Season
Reyne Smith scored a career-high 24 points to lead Charleston
CofC Falls in Overtime Thriller at Furman, 91-88
Madlock Leads S.C. State Past South Florida 65-64 At Buzzer