Charleston Police Department host Cops and Kids event

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department, SC Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #5 got in the holiday spirit Saturday morning as part of the Cops and Kids event.

Underprivileged children were paired with Charleston Police officers, and the children got to walk around and pick out presents, school supplies and clothing.

Officers say the Cops and Kids program is a way to build relationships between police and those in the community and show folks in the area they are there to help.

“The officers don’t just bring themselves, they bring their family members; it’s a family event,” Charleston Police Department Sgt. Craig Dubose says. “Just to see the expressions on the kids’ faces, getting a little bit of this or that, whether it’s a toy or an essential item they may need for the new year; it just brings the Christmas spirit for our families and our officers.”

Officials with CPD say there were about 15 to 20 officers there for the Cops and Kids event.

