SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Charleston Police Department host Cops and Kids event

Officers say the Cops and Kids program is a way to build relationships between police and those...
Officers say the Cops and Kids program is a way to build relationships between police and those in the community and show folks in the area they are there to help.
By Katie Kamin
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 1:28 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department, SC Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #5 got in the holiday spirit Saturday morning as part of the Cops and Kids event.

Underprivileged children were paired with Charleston Police officers, and the children got to walk around and pick out presents, school supplies and clothing.

Officers say the Cops and Kids program is a way to build relationships between police and those in the community and show folks in the area they are there to help.

“The officers don’t just bring themselves, they bring their family members; it’s a family event,” Charleston Police Department Sgt. Craig Dubose says. “Just to see the expressions on the kids’ faces, getting a little bit of this or that, whether it’s a toy or an essential item they may need for the new year; it just brings the Christmas spirit for our families and our officers.”

Officials with CPD say there were about 15 to 20 officers there for the Cops and Kids event.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three crashes involving 11 vehicles have closed the eastbound lanes of I-26 between Nexton...
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Crashes cleared, lanes reopened on I-26 east near Nexton Parkway
Several locations of a popular pizza chain in the Charleston area are being fined by the U.S....
Several Lowcountry Marco’s Pizza restaurants fined by Department of Labor
James Crumbley and Jennifer Crumbley.
Michigan school shooting suspect’s parents plead not guilty; bond set at $500K each
The City of North Charleston’s vaccine mandate for all employees went into effect Friday at noon.
Several N. Charleston police officers turn in gear as vaccine deadline closes
The family of Mallory Beach has filed a lawsuit, claiming pictures of their daughter’s body is...
Mallory Beach’s family files lawsuit, claiming pictures of daughter’s body being used in Murdaugh documentary

Latest News

Wounded Nature - Working Veterans says they’ve now hauled away 114 abandoned boats from coastal...
Veteran-founded organization cleans up abandoned boats in James Island waterway
The city of North Charleston will kick off the Lowcountry's Christmas parade season Saturday...
Christmas parades set to get the Lowcountry in the holiday spirit
The festival is at Front Beach and goes from 2:00 p.m to 7:00 p.m.
Isle of Palms Holiday Street Festival to return Saturday
The most noticeable of changes will be renovating the streets and signage along the street.
Councilmember: $11M King Street Business Improvement District expected to pass