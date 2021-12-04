The Citadel Volleyball Closes Out Season

ATLANTA, Ga. – The Citadel closed out their season after falling in the first round of the NCAA Tournament to No. 8 Georgia Tech (21-25, 15-25, 26-28). The match marked the first appearance at the tournament in program history.

Game Information

Score: The Citadel 0, Georgia Tech 3

Records: The Citadel (14-12, 7-9), Georgia Tech (24-5, 14-4)

Location: O’Keefe Gym (Atlanta, Georgia)

How it Happened

The first set opened with a kill from Maddy Cardenas , but was quickly returned after a Bulldog service error.

The team’s continued to exchange points and were still tied at 6.

The Yellow Jackets were able to take off and go on a three-point run, but the Bulldogs stayed constant and worked their way back to a tie at 17.

Georgia Tech took another three-point lead, and although the Bulldogs pulled back within one, it was not enough to find the lead and the set ended at 25-21.

Set two saw an early lead from the Yellow Jackets at 8-4.

The Citadel once again pulled within two, only to be returned by a six-point run from Georgia Tech.

The run was interrupted by a Yellow Jacket error, but it did not slow them down, and they ended the set at 25-15.

The Bulldogs came out strong in the third set and took a 3-0 lead, and were able to keep that lead throughout the first half of the set.

Georgia Tech caught up at 14, and the team’s continued to trade points, keeping it tied to the end.