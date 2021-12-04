The Citadel Volleyball Closes Out Season
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 11:58 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. – The Citadel closed out their season after falling in the first round of the NCAA Tournament to No. 8 Georgia Tech (21-25, 15-25, 26-28). The match marked the first appearance at the tournament in program history.
Game Information
Score: The Citadel 0, Georgia Tech 3
Records: The Citadel (14-12, 7-9), Georgia Tech (24-5, 14-4)
Location: O’Keefe Gym (Atlanta, Georgia)
How it Happened
- The first set opened with a kill from Maddy Cardenas, but was quickly returned after a Bulldog service error.
- The team’s continued to exchange points and were still tied at 6.
- The Yellow Jackets were able to take off and go on a three-point run, but the Bulldogs stayed constant and worked their way back to a tie at 17.
- Georgia Tech took another three-point lead, and although the Bulldogs pulled back within one, it was not enough to find the lead and the set ended at 25-21.
- Set two saw an early lead from the Yellow Jackets at 8-4.
- The Citadel once again pulled within two, only to be returned by a six-point run from Georgia Tech.
- The run was interrupted by a Yellow Jacket error, but it did not slow them down, and they ended the set at 25-15.
- The Bulldogs came out strong in the third set and took a 3-0 lead, and were able to keep that lead throughout the first half of the set.
- Georgia Tech caught up at 14, and the team’s continued to trade points, keeping it tied to the end.
- A kill from Ali Ruffin pushed the set past 25, but a Yellow Jacket kill and block ended the set and match at 28-26.
Inside the Box Score
- The Citadel qualified for the NCAA Tournament after winning the Southern Conference Championship for the first time in program history.
- Sharlissa de Jesus ended her career with 1,843 kills, 1,439 digs, and 182 service aces. de Jesus secured the kills All-Time Leader title last season, but has now secured the third place All-Time for digs, and has tied for second in service aces.
- Outside hitter, Ali Ruffin, led the Bulldogs in Round One of tournament play with nine kills, eight digs, and a .320 hitting percentage.
- Sharlissa de Jesus and Makaya Middleton followed with six kills each.
- Belle Hogan handed out 24 assists.