CofC Falls in Overtime Thriller at Furman, 91-88

Reyne Smith scored a career-high 24 points to lead Charleston(College of Charleston Basketball)
By CofC Athletics
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 11:45 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Charleston, S.C. -- The College of Charleston men’s basketball team dropped a wild contest on the road at Furman on Friday night, falling in overtime, 91-88. The Cougars drop to 5-3 on the season and snap a two-game win streak. 

CofC led for 31:53 of gameclock behind a season-high 51 percent shooting as a team. The Cougars pushed ahead by as many as 15 with 12:33 remaining, but Furman used 39 free throw attempts, including 22 in the second half and overtime to steadily slice into its deficit. 

With CofC clinging to a 78-72 lead with 24 seconds left, Furman nailed a triple, then got possession back via a Cougar turnover. The Paladins banked in a three with 1.2 seconds left to send the game into an extra period. Both teams traded blows in overtime, but Furman’s Jalen Slawson got enough key buckets to go down the stretch to lift the Paladins to a 3-point victory.

Slawson finished with 33 points, going 13-of-18 from the foul line. Reyne Smith poured in a career-high 24 points on 6-of-9 shooting from beyond the arc. Charleston made 10 triples as a team.

Senior Dimitrius Underwood added 15 points and nine rebounds. The Cougars outrebounded Furman, 40-35, and outpaced the Paladins in bench points, 25-5, but Furman forced 23 Charleston turnovers and shot 22 more free throws. 

Key Cougars

  • Reyne Smith led Charleston yet again with 24 points, averaging 23.0 points over two games this week.
  • Senior John Meeks posted 14 points on 5-of-7 shooting, all in the first half.
  • Senior Dimitrius Underwood scored a career-high 15 points, grabbed nine boards and dished two assists.
  • Sophomore Nick Farrar matched his season-high with 10 points off the bench.

Game Notes

  • The Cougars outrebounded their opponent for the sixth time in eight games.
  • Charleston hit 10+ 3-pointers for the fifth time this season.

Up Next

The Cougars take on Tulane for the second time in seven days. Charleston heads to New Orleans for another battle with the Green Wave after downing Tulane, 81-77, on Nov. 30 at TD Arena. Tip off in NOLA is set for 8 p.m. ET on ESPN+

