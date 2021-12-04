Coroner identifies 16-year-old shot dead in parking lot of Aiken McDonald’s

AIKEN. S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person is dead after an Aiken shooting as a pre-Christmas flare-up of violence continues in the CSRA.

At about 7 p.m. Friday, the Aiken Department of Public Safety responded to a McDonald’s at 1157 York St. to investigate a report of a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers found a single victim in the parking lot with a gunshot wound.

Emergency medical crews responded to the scene.

The victim, a 16-year-old male, was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

He was identified Thaj Nance-Parker, according to the Aiken County Coroner’s Office. He will be autopsied in Newberry.

The Aiken Department of Public Safety said he was an employee of the McDonald’s, and it’s to early to say what the motive might have been.

The Aiken Department of Public Safety said its investigators are actively looking into the case and that no suspect information is available at this time.

Authorities said information from the community is vital to solving this and any crime. Anyone with information on this crime is urged to call Aiken Department of Public Safety at 803-642-7620 or submit a tip to Crime Stoppers by using the P3 Tips app or going to CrimeSC.com and clicking “Submit a Tip.” Tips submitted through Crime Stoppers will remain anonymous and may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000.

The shooting is the latest in a violent week for the CSRA.

A shooting Wednesday in the 500 block of Richmond Hill Road West in Augusta claimed the life of a 23-year-old man.

Khalil Baker, 23, who lived at or near the site of the slaying, was shot at least one time and was pronounced dead on the scene at 11:35 a.m., according to Coroner Mark Bowen. Baker will be autopsied at the Georgia Bureau of Investigation lab.

And about 10:50 p.m. Monday, the McDuffie County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of gunshots in the 1400 block of Dallas Drive outside Thomson. Upon arrival, deputies found the victim unresponsive inside his home.

McDuffie County Coroner Paul Johnson said the victim, Frank Brinson, 26, had been shot once. He was taken to Doctors Hospital in Augusta, where he was pronounced dead at 11:33 p.m., according to Johnson.

The GBI said preliminary information indicates two unknown males tried to rob Brinson at his home and one of them shot Brinson during the robbery attempt.

