Deputies searching for suspect following reported kidnapping in Beaufort Co.

By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 7:18 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a suspect following a reported kidnapping.

On Thursday afternoon, a woman reported she was forced to give an unidentified man a ride to Ridgeland from the Callawassie General Store in Okatie. 

A report states that the woman reported that shortly after 2 p.m., a man approached her at the Callawassie General Store gas pumps and asked her for a ride to Ridgeland.

According to the sheriff’s office, when the woman advised the man she could not give him a ride, he told her he had a gun and demanded a ride.  

“Fearing for her safety, the woman complied and drove the man to Cooler’s Grocery (gas station) off Highway 462 in Ridgeland,” BCSO officials said. “Before he got out of the woman’s car and walked off, the man demanded $20 from her.”

The woman was not injured in the incident. 

Sheriff’s Office investigators say they learned that prior to demanding a ride from the woman, the man was in the parking lot of the Callawassie General Store for some time. 

“Investigators also learned that the man approached and engaged several people in the parking lot and may have asked them for a ride,” the sheriff’s office said.

Investigators said the man advised the woman he had a gun, but did not present one during the incident.

Anyone who may have observed the man or knows his identity is asked to contact Cpl. William Weich at 843-255-3313 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111, if wishing to remain anonymous and for possible reward. 

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

