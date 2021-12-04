SC Lottery
Feeling more like spring this weekend!

By Chris Holtzman
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 6:55 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - We have a mild, spring-like weekend with comfortable temperatures running above normal for this time of the year. Look for a mix of clouds and sunshine today and Sunday as high pressure controls our weather. Highs will be in the mid 70s Saturday and low 70′s Sunday. Monday a cold front moves east and brings a few clouds ahead of it. This front will bring a much colder weather for Tuesday and slight chance of a shower. Temperatures Tuesday will be in the low 60s. Temperatures warm up Wednesday and Thursday with a mostly cloudy sky and the chance of showers back to around 20% on Tuesday, up to 60% on Wednesday. We need some rain as drought conditions continue to increase across South Carolina. Any cold weather is short lived, temperatures will be near 70 degrees Wednesday into next weekend.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy. High 75, Low 52.

SUNDAY: Sun & Clouds. High 73, Low 55.

MONDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. High 75, low 53.

TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Cooler. Slight Chance of a Shower. High 62, Low 51.

WEDNESDAY: Scattered Rain. High 70, Low 52.

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Isolated Rain Possible. High 68, Low 53.

