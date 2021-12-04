SC Lottery
FIRST ALERT: Flooding could temporarily close downtown streets Saturday morning

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 7:25 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Drivers in downtown Charleston Saturday morning should prepare for the possibility of flooding around high tide.

Live 5 Meteorologist Chris Holtzman says a coastal flooding advisory is in effect for Charleston, coastal Colleton and coastal Georgetown Counties until 9 a.m.

High tide comes at 7:32 a.m., he said, which could prompt flooding issues serious enough to close some downtown Charleston streets until floodwaters recede.

Drivers should allow extra time in case of road closures. Never drive around barricades or through water if cannot see how deep the water is.

