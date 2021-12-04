Isle of Palms’ Holiday Street Festival to return Saturday

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCSC) - The Isle of Palms is scheduled to hold its Holiday Street Festival Saturday after the event was canceled last year because of COVID.

The festival is set to feature local music, carnival rides along with food vendors, arts and crafters and activities for kids, according to the Isle of Palms’ website. They are also expecting a special visit from Santa.

During a recreation committee meeting last month, organizers said this year’s event would be similar to the one in 2019.

The festival is at Front Beach and goes from 2:00 p.m to 7:00 p.m.

