Mallory Beach’s family files lawsuit, claiming pictures of daughter’s body being used in Murdaugh documentary

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The family of Mallory Beach has filed a lawsuit, claiming pictures of their daughter’s body is being used in a documentary centering on Alex Murdaugh and his family.

The lawsuit names Greg Parker, the founder and CEO of Parker’s and Parker’s Kitchen which are gas stations and convenience stores located in Georgia and South Carolina.

According to authorities, it was at a Parker’s in Ridgeland in February of 2019 where Paul Murdaugh, who was not of drinking age, was seen purchasing alcohol before a boat crash in which Paul was driving and Mallory Beach was killed.

The following month, Mallory’s family filed a wrongful death suit against Parker’s.

The lawsuit filed on Friday alleges that Parker, along with his lawyers, obtained and provided pictures of Mallory Beach’s body for a documentary titled “The Murdaugh Murders.”

Lawyers for the Beach family say the defendants also publicly released a video trailer for the documentary which included confidential mediation videos belonging to the Beach family in connection to the wrongful death lawsuit.

The Beach family also claim that Parker along with his attorneys, Jason D’Cruz and Blake Greco, hired social media “knife fighters” and others to affect the proceedings of the wrongful death suit by harming the family’s “resolve in prosecuting the civil action.”

The suit also names journalist Vicky Ward who the Beach family lawyers say was planning to produce and release “The Murdaugh Murders” documentary. According to the suit, Ward was told in September of 2021 that confidential video she had in her possession was in violations of the mediation process.

The suit states Ward then attempted to get the Beach family and her lawyers to appear in the documentary by acknowledging that Parker and his law firm “had an agenda” and that she had “nothing to do with them other than having their stuff.”

“Parker’s denies any allegation of providing crime scene photos, video footage or other confidential mediation information to Vicky Ward,” Parker’s officials said in a statement. “Parker’s is disappointed that anyone would leak or discuss information contained in these items with the media. In fact, when Parker’s filed a motion in November of 2020 regarding mediation material, Parker’s was careful not to disclose anything that could be considered confidential. We continue to send our condolences to the Beach family for their loss and will be filing a timely response to the Plaintiff’s false, baseless allegations.”

