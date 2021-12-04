Veteran-founded organization cleans up abandoned boats in James Island waterway

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - A non-profit called Wounded Nature - Working Veterans got to work to clean up and clear out two abandoned boats polluting a creek on James Island Saturday morning.

The non-profit removes debris and remnants from boat wrecks and abandoned boats in order to help the environment and minimize negative impacts on wildlife.

Saturday’s boat removal took place at Clark Sound. Volunteers hauled away the remnants of the boat to help the homeowner and prevent pollution.

Whit Jones with Wounded Nature – Working Veterans says boats that are abandoned in waterways leave garbage, metals and liquids that pollute the water and can harm animals and people.

“That plastic, microplastic ends up in the environment, ends up in the shellfish,” Jones says. “It’s a hazard to the environment. Boats sink that were operable, they have fuel, they have oil. Some boats have a bathroom system aboard, so there’s a toilet and sewage. Lead in the batteries. All that stuff is toxic to the environment.”

Wounded Nature - Working Veterans says they’ve now hauled away 114 abandoned boats from coastal waterways so far.

