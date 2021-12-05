SC Lottery
3 dead after crash in Jasper Co.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that left three people dead...
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that left three people dead Saturday night in Jasper County.(WTOC)
By Brian Bailey
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 9:37 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
JASPER COUNTY., S.C. (WTOC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that left three people dead in Jasper County.

Officials say the accident happened around 10:30 p.m. Saturday on Old Charleston Highway and Becks Ferry Road.

Police say the driver of a Nissan Altima was traveling north on Old Charleston Highway and the driver of a Hyundai was trying to cross the highway to continue on Becks Ferry Road.

The Nissan hit the Hyundai causing both vehicles to go off the road and hit several trees.

The driver of the Nissan was not wearing a seat belt and was transported to a local hospital, where they later died from their injuries.

The driver and front seat passenger of the Hyundai were pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash is under investigation.

