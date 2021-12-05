Battle of the Carolinas: South Carolina vs. North Carolina in Duke’s Mayo Bowl

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WIS) - South Carolina is headed to Charlotte for their final match of the year.

The Gamecocks will play the North Carolina Tar Heels in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl.

See you in Charlotte for the @DukesMayoBowl! pic.twitter.com/cQgeXRFICa — Gamecock Football (@GamecockFB) December 5, 2021

Head coach Shane Beamer led the team to a 6-6 record in his first season, four more wins than last year’s team, putting USC in its first bowl game in three years.

Following the crushing 30-0 loss against Clemson, USC was predicted to head to a handful of bowl games, ranging from the First Responder Bowl in Dallas to the Gasparilla Bowl in Tampa -- or what most early projections pointed to -- the Duke’s Mayo Bowl in Charlotte.

Sure enough, that’s where they landed.

The Gamecocks last played in the Mayo Bowl (formerly the Belk Bowl) in 2018 against Virginia. They suffered a 28-0 shutout loss in a season that ended with a 7-6 record under former head coach Will Muschamp.

South Carolina will be playing in its 24th bowl game. The Gamecocks own a 9-14 record in bowl games, with wins in five of their last seven and nine of their last 15 bowl outings after dropping their first eight bowl games. North Carolina owns a 15-20 record in 35 previous bowl appearances. They have lost four of their last five bowl outings.

The game will take place at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, December 30 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.

