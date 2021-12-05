Bicyclist dies after being hit by two cars in Anderson County, troopers say

ANDERSON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a man is dead after being hit by two cars while riding a bicycle.

The Anderson County Coroner identified the man as 21-year-old Matthew Bagwell.

The incident happened on Highway 81 in Anderson County, near True Temper Road on Saturday evening around 6:25 p.m.

Bagwell was trying to cross Highway 81 when a car hit him on his bicycle, officials say. Bagwell was reportedly then hit again by another car.

Troopers say Bagwell was not wearing a helmet and was ejected. He was taken to a hospital by EMS, where he later died.

The drivers of the other vehicles were not injured.

