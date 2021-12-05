SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Bicyclist dies after being hit by two cars in Anderson County, troopers say

The Anderson County Coroner identified the man as 21-year-old Matthew Bagwell.
The Anderson County Coroner identified the man as 21-year-old Matthew Bagwell.(Live 5)
By WYFF Web Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 6:04 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDERSON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a man is dead after being hit by two cars while riding a bicycle.

The Anderson County Coroner identified the man as 21-year-old Matthew Bagwell.

The incident happened on Highway 81 in Anderson County, near True Temper Road on Saturday evening around 6:25 p.m.

Bagwell was trying to cross Highway 81 when a car hit him on his bicycle, officials say. Bagwell was reportedly then hit again by another car.

Troopers say Bagwell was not wearing a helmet and was ejected. He was taken to a hospital by EMS, where he later died.

The drivers of the other vehicles were not injured.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Crumbley and Jennifer Crumbley.
Parents of Mich. school shooting suspect found in building; bond set at $500K apiece
Several locations of a popular pizza chain in the Charleston area are being fined by the U.S....
Several Lowcountry Marco’s Pizza restaurants fined by Department of Labor
The family of Mallory Beach has filed a lawsuit, claiming pictures of their daughter’s body is...
Mallory Beach’s family files lawsuit, claiming pictures of daughter’s body being used in Murdaugh documentary
Angela Bianca Hilton-Hecht
Arrest warrants shed light on alleged lewd behavior by Myrtle Beach High School substitute teacher
Keene was taken to jail and charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell, or...
Woman arrested after preparing to smoke marijuana live on Facebook

Latest News

Officers say the Cops and Kids program is a way to build relationships between police and those...
Charleston Police Department host Cops and Kids event
After being cancelled last year due to the pandemic, the annual Isle of Palms Holiday Street...
Isle of Palms Holiday Street Festival returns
Wounded Nature - Working Veterans says they’ve now hauled away 114 abandoned boats from coastal...
Veteran-founded organization cleans up abandoned boats in James Island waterway
Florek Sends Teddy Bears Flying: Stingrays Close Out in Shootout Win
VIDEO: Florek Sends Teddy Bears Flying: Stingrays Close Out in Shootout Win