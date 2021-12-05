SC Lottery
Deputies: Two women dead following shooting in Beaufort County

By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 12:33 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says they are investigating after two women were killed in a shooting in Seabrook.

Deputies responded to reports of shots fired on Detour Road on Saturday night around 11 p.m.

At the scene, they learned that two women were shot following a dispute at a party.

One of the women, 74-year-old Flora Mae Gantt of Walterboro, was pronounced dead at the scene; the other, 30-year old Shaina Mulligan of Beaufort, died on the way to the hospital, deputies say.

They have not found the person responsible for the incident.

Anyone who has information is urged to contact SSgt. Todd Duncan at (843)-255-3418 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at (843)-554-1111.

